More than £50,000 raised for Target Ovarian Cancer in memory of Beth Mead's mum June
A coffee morning and fundraiser at Hinderwell Village Hall raised £25,123.43p, while a 10-mile sponsored walk from Staithes to Sandsend in September – on what would have been June’s birthday - added another £26,241, with more to come in.
Other money-spinners included a charity night at Chapel on the Hill in Whitby while the Hart Inn at Sandsend boosted the coffers with a Target Ovarian Cancer quiz night, along with sales from local crafting.
Around 50 fundraisers and supporters met up at Sandside Cafe in Sandsend last night (Nov 21) with a huge cheque for the total raised so far, which will go to Target Ovarian Cancer, a charity which aims to offer support, improve early diagnosis and fund life-saving ovarian cancer research.
June sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer in January 2023.
Her daughter Beth, 29, from Hinderwell, is a footballer for Arsenal ladies and England Lionesses. and was the player of the tournament and top scorer at England’s victorious Euro 2022 tournament.
June’s sister Janet Gibson, one of the fundraising committee, said of the sponsored walk: “It was just a magical day, really enjoyable.”
The walk ended at the Hart Inn where butcher Andrew Radford put on a barbecue – and donated all the money back to the fund.
