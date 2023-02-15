No Forest Live gigs planned for Dalby in 2023
Dalby Forest has confirmed that there will be no Forest Live gigs taking place this year.
The popular gigs have previously seen acts such as George Ezra, Blondie, Paul Weller, and Paul Heaton and Jackie Abbott play in the woodland location.
The last Forest Live events held at Dalby were in 2020.
A spokesperson for Forestry England said: “Forest Live 2023 will be taking place in the forests where our concerts were held in 2022. These are: Cannock Chase Forest, Staffs; Delamere Forest, Cheshire; Thetford Forest, Suffolk; and Westonbirt Arboretum, Glos."
Dalby Forest is located near Pickering and has 8,500 acres of woodland.
There are several activities for people to take part in, including walking, cycling, Park Run, Go Ape and childrens trails.
Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England.
Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.