Scarborough Castle to host Knights Tournament as part of summer programme
The event will give families the chance to experience the battles and contests for themselves, allowing children to meet the characters from the past and engage in workshops and tutorials.
Many English Heritage castles were once home to famous knights; this summer, see Scarborough Castle brought back to life and fight each other among the ruins.
Between the battles and contests, experience the atmosphere of these legendary events as you wander through medieval encampments.
Meet the characters from the past as they show you how to repair weapons, cook over an open fire and prepare for battle.
On Saturday July 27, there is a new add-on for members to attend Knight Club which offers the opportunity to hang out with the knights in their camp as they get ready for action before the site opens (9am to 10am).
People will have the chance to ask them everything they want to know about their armour, tactics, and weapons.
Every member of Knight Club will get a goodie bag to take home with them.
Knight Club is for English Heritage members, suitable for families with kids over four.
It’s an add-on experience at £5, with a separate ticket for the Knights' Tournament to be bought on the website or on the day.
Other events in North Yorkshire over the summer include:
Where’s My Shadow at Whitby Abbey (July 1 to Sept 1) - For a fun day out with a historic twist, families can join Noble the dog’s quest by exploring the grounds for hidden clues and completing puzzles in the quest booklet.
Legendary Joust at Scarborough Castle (Aug 6 to 8) - Four legendary knights will compete for honour and glory in the grand medieval joust.
There are also a number of money-saving deals for cash-strapped families, including Members’ Kids Eat Free, and 20% off membership with the code SUMMER24.
