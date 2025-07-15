Scarborough lifeboat crew called to assist kayakers who were 'watching dolphins'

Scarborough RNLI were called into action twice on Sunday

Scarborough RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew were called out twice on Sunday afternoon, with both shouts highlighting the importance of swift multi agency response at the coast.

The first call came at 3.44pm on Sunday afternoon when a concerned member of the public reported two kayakers off the headland who appeared to be struggling to return to shore.

The Inshore Life Boat (ILB) launched and quickly located the kayakers, who were safe, well equipped, and enjoying watching dolphins.

No assistance was needed and the crew were stood down.

At 5.54pm, the ILB was tasked again, this time to a report of a male with his foot trapped between rocks below Holbeck.

A shoreline search was carried out, and as the ILB arrived on scene, a Coastguard swimmer had just reached the casualty.

RNLI crew provided casualty care on scene, and the individual was then transported by lifeboat back to Scarborough Lifeboat Station, where he was handed over to North Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further treatment.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said: “A huge thank you to our volunteer crew and our colleagues at HM Coastguard and Yorkshire Ambulance for their teamwork and fast response.

“If you see someone in difficulty at the coast or on the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"It’s always better to call if you’re unsure.”