Scarborough woman enters the Big Brother House and immediately finds herself up for eviction

An NHS administrator from Scarborough is one of 16 people who joined the cast of this year’s Big Brother on Sunday evening (October 6).

Martha, 26, entered the house in a shimmering silver dress and, like the rest of her housemates, faced the choice to stand on either the red side, or the blue side of a rope.

Once all 16 housemates had entered, Big Brother revealed the first twist of the series – The five people stood on the blue side of the rope would head to the main house as housemates, while the remaining 11 contestants were placed into ‘storage’, and immediately put up for eviction.

Martha chose the red side.

Before entering the house, Martha shared a little more about what had made her apply for the series.

Why did you apply to be on this new series of Big Brother?

I remember watching it with my mum one year when I was about eight years old. I was fascinated by the idea. We used to watch it all the time and I remember thinking ‘I could do that’. I’ve always been a little in your face and a bit dramatic. I feel like I can’t believe I got this far. What do you think you’ll bring to the house?

I’m hoping personality - a bit of fun and a lot of laughs. I don’t take things too seriously. Life is serious enough. I think it’s important to enjoy the good moments and funny moments in life and take it all with a pinch of salt.

What are you looking forward to the most about being a housemate?

Definitely sitting on the Diary Room chair. That is a bucket list ticked off . Also just experiencing that isolation. I’m going to really enjoy not having my phone. I just love not having that responsibility. I think feeling the benefits of life without a screen is just unheard of. It can be so beneficial to your mental health. And hopefully meeting different people – people I wouldn’t normally come across. The beauty of life is that you come across so many different people.

Do you have a strategy for making it to the final?

Not as such. I’m going to go in and just be me and hope that’s OK.

What are you most likely to get nominated for?

Probably being the most annoying, or most loud. It also turns out that sometimes I snore – which I wasn’t aware of. That might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Tell us one thing about yourself you think will surprise people the most I’m actually quite an introvert. For somebody that’s quite loud and quite in your face I love nothing more than getting in, getting in my pyjamas and reading a book or going to bed at 8pm – that’s my dream.

Who would be your dream celebrity to live with?

Taylor Swift – she is my icon. But probably either Gemma Collins or Alison Hammond. I’ve loved them for a long time. I love everything about Alison Hammond. She is just a great woman – what she’s gone on and done is

incredible. And Gemma Collins just always manages to make me laugh.

What would you do with the money if you won?

I would buy my dream handbag. Then I’d take my mum to Disneyland and take my nan on a nice holiday.

Catch up on the day’s events in Big Brother each evening on ITV2 at 9pm.