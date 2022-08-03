Scarborough's Sea Life centre has named its football-loving octopus after England's Lionesses' Wembley hero and Yorkshire lass Beth Mead

SEA LIFE Scarborough's football-loving octopus Beth Mead

To celebrate the momentous occasion, SEA LIFE Scarborough is honouring England hero, and Yorkshire native, Beth Mead by naming its football-loving octopus after the star of the tournament.

After opening the scoring in England’s first game against Austria, bagging a hat-trick against Norway in an emphatic 8-0 win, adding goals in England’s games against Northern Ireland and Sweden – Beth Mead not only took home the 2022 Women’s Euros Golden Boot award but also the Player of the Tournament too.

The 27-year-old not only inspired England to European glory, but also matched Germany striker Alexandra Popp’s record for the most goals ever scored in a EURO Championship.

At SEA LIFE Scarborough, its football fanatic octopus has been hooked on all things EURO 2022, enjoying every second of the tournament. Despite a tight game against Germany, Beth the octopus, watched on as England kept their (tenta)-cool and triumphed in extra time.

Andy Turner, general manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “We are all so proud to see our Lionesses make history. It’s been a long time coming for an English side to win at a major tournament and we couldn’t be happier that football has finally come home.

“Beth Mead was unbelievable throughout the whole campaign and being born just down the road in Whitby we thought what better way to honour her than to name our football loving octopus after her.