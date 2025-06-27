Snow Patrol: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Snow Patrol are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (Friday June 27) - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Northern Irish-Scottish rockers Snow Patrol – fronted by Gary Lightbody with long-time members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – have been shaping the sound of alternative rock for more than 20 years.

With iconic tracks like Chasing Cars, Run, and Open Your Eyes, their emotionally charged anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most influential bands in modern rock.

The band recently celebrated a major milestone with their first Number 1 album in 18 years.

The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s triumphant return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

Featuring 12 tracks and artwork created by founding member Gary Lightbody, their latest album is a journey of contrasts – epically joyous, life-affirming and huge – with Lightbody describing it as 'the biggest sounding record we have ever made.”

Support on the night comes from Freya Ridings.

The BRIT Award-nominated North Londoner struck gold with the hauntingly beautiful ballad Lost Without You – a self-written, self-performed hit that reached Number 3 on the UK charts and earned a BRIT Award nomination.

Her self-titled debut album amassed more than one billion streams and earned 47 Gold and Platinum certifications worldwide

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.