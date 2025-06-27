The Human League: Everything you need to know about their Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

The Human League are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 28 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Formed in 1978, The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades.

Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide.

With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League has sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades, including a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982 and three Ivor Novello Award nominations.

The band’s mix of political songwriting and innovative sound, along with their impact on music, fashion and club culture, has influenced generations of fans, inspired many artists, and left a lasting mark on pop history.

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

Support on the night comes from the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, and Blancmange.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.