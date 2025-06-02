Two juveniles among four arrested in connection with drug offences in Scarborough

Four people have been arrested in relation to the supply of Class A drugs in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police has been investigating the criminal exploitation of children into the supply of Class A drugs in the Scarborough area.

On Wednesday May 28, officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey Neighbourhood Policing Teams worked in conjunction with specialist units from the Operational Support Team, Exploitation Team, Operation Sentry Team and British Transport Police to make targeted arrests across Scarborough.

Four people, two adults and two juveniles, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, with the adults also being arrested on suspicion of offences under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

As the investigation progresses, they have been released on conditional bail, which also include curfew conditions.

Sergeant Tom Wilkinson of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The message needs to be clear. Drugs and the trafficking of drugs on this estate or anywhere in Scarborough is not tolerated, especially when it involves children to run drugs around.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe. We will target and disrupt serious and organised crime. We use community intelligence to do this, as well as information from other professionals and partners.

“If you know any information which could help with this investigation, or to help us disrupt serious and organised crime within our neighbourhoods, you can call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.”