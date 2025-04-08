Vigil held in Scarborough to show solidarity with Palestine

A vigil has been held in Scarborough to show solidarity with Palestine

Scarborough residents gathered in the sun in St Nicholas Gardens on Sunday, to hold a vigil for the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

Adam Gill, from organisers Scarborough Solidarity with Palestine, said: "We chose to hold a vigil in silent contemplation of the horrors being inflicted upon Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Despite the dark cloud hanging over us, the day was a success, with a good turnout.

“The feedback was very positive, with passers-by joining us, or stopping to offer thanks and well-wishes"

The event was attended by members of solidarity groups from York and Leeds, Amnesty International representatives, as well as current (and prospective) town councillors, and finished with poetry and speeches.

Cllr Rich Maw said: “Following today's vigil for Palestine at the Town Hall, I felt compelled to say a few words; to speak out about the terrors currently being inflicted on the Palestinian people.

“Of course I acknowledge and am disgusted by the atrocities that occurred October 7.

“But let's not use that as an excuse to fail to recognise the resultant ethnic cleansing of Gazans which is overwhelmingly disproportionate with 50,000 already killed.

"Standing / sitting in solidarity today, I was comfortable sharing an hour's silence with those who will, in the future, be able to look our future generations in the eye and say, NOT IN MY NAME!”

To find out more about the programme of actions planned by the group over the coming months, contact the Scarborough Solidarity with Palestine page on Facebook.