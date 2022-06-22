Whitby RNLI seeking volunteers to help run "new and improved" lifeboat museum

With renovations of the museum well under way, it is hoped to recruit more volunteers to help promote the work of the RNLI within the shop and museum.

An open evening is being held on Tuesday June 28, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Whitby Yacht Club, where you can meet the current volunteers and find out more about supporting your community as a shop and visitor guide in Whitby.

Whitby lifeboat museum curator Neil Williamson with shop manager Barrie Lazenby outside the museum where Robert & Ellen Robson is housed.

"We are so grateful for their commitment which has helped our shop be one of the most successful in the country.

"With our new and improved museum opening this year we expect to see even more visitors through our doors.

"Together the shop and museum not only raise vital funds for the RNLI, but they also help tell the story of the RNLI's history in Whitby."

This is a perfect role if you are looking to meet new people, gain new skills and are willing to spare some of your time to support the charity that saves lives at sea.

