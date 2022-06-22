Whitby RNLI seeking volunteers to help run "new and improved" lifeboat museum

With renovations of the museum well under way, it is hoped to recruit more volunteers to help promote the work of the RNLI within the shop and museum.
An open evening is being held on Tuesday June 28, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Whitby Yacht Club, where you can meet the current volunteers and find out more about supporting your community as a shop and visitor guide in Whitby.
"We are so grateful for their commitment which has helped our shop be one of the most successful in the country.
"With our new and improved museum opening this year we expect to see even more visitors through our doors.
"Together the shop and museum not only raise vital funds for the RNLI, but they also help tell the story of the RNLI's history in Whitby."
This is a perfect role if you are looking to meet new people, gain new skills and are willing to spare some of your time to support the charity that saves lives at sea.
Click here for more information about the role.
Earlier this year, Whitby's 103-year-old former lifeboat, The Robert & Ellen Robson, was pulled through the streets of the town after restoration work had taken place on the boat at Coates Marine.
RNLI crew and volunteers pulled it by hand, using the traditional method of ropes and chocks, back to its home at the RNLI Museum, for a final lick of paint.