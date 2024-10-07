Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Indie stars Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever headline show in their home county – which will be at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 14.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shed Seven, who have just landed their second number one album of the year, will be joined on the night at the 8,000-capacity seafront venue by special guests Jake Bugg and Cast.

Singer Rick Witter said: “It’s been a dream of ours for sometime to head out to the coast to play Scarborough OAT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a stunning and historic venue… Yorkshire’s very own Hollywood Bowl!

Shed Seven have announced a headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“2024 has been an amazing year for us.

"We’ve had our first number one album, sold out shows across the land and now to announce our biggest ever headline show in Yorkshire – it doesn’t get much better.

“We can’t thank our fans enough and we want them to join us in Scarborough next summer for what will be a magical night at this special venue.”

The band are riding a career high right now.

Jake Bugg.

In January, their sixth studio album, the critically acclaimed A Matter of Time debuted at Number One on the official UK Album Charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, just last week, they celebrated as Liquid Gold – an album which revisits and reimagines iconic tracks from their glorious 30-plus year career – hit top spot on its first week of release.

Together with their Scarborough date, Shed Seven have also announced two further live dates – Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 4 and Leeds Millennium Square on July 11.

It is now 12 years since special guest Jake Bugg burst onto the scene at the age of just 17.

Cast are coming to Scarborough.

His self-titled debut album was nominated for the Mercury prize and sold almost 900,000 copies, driven by the success of breakthrough single Lightning Bolt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bugg remains the youngest male artist to debut at Number One in the UK album charts.

With five Top 10 albums and a decade of sold-out tours under his belt, Bugg released A Modern Day Distraction – 2024's return to his roots on a shamelessly rock-driven album.

Indie legends Cast will open the show with their high-octane brand of indie rock.

The Liverpool hitmakers – whose Top 10 singles include such timeless anthems as Fine Time, Sandstorm, Walkaway, Free Me, Flying and Live The Dream – released their new album Love Is The Call to widespread critical acclaim earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Gallagher once described watching Cast play live as “a religious experience”, and the band – John Power (guitar/vocals), Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (lead guitar), Keith O’Neill (drums) and Jay Lewis (bass) – remain one of the UK’s most exciting live acts.

Shed Seven join Scottish rock legends Texas and global rock sensations The Script as headliners for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for this summer’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows from the likes of Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Fatboy Slim, Paul Weller, Deacon Blue, Korn, Becky Hill, Tom Jones, Madness, James and comedian Bill Bailey.

TK Maxx has joined Scarborough Open Air Theatre, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am Friday October 11.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to buy tickets.