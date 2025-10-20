Dozens of new caravans approved at Filey holiday park despite more than 150 objections

Indicative cross section, 58 caravan pitches, Primrose Valley. Haven Leisure

The expansion of a Filey holiday park with dozens of static caravans has been approved despite more than 150 objections from the public.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Haven Leisure can add 58 bases for new static caravans at its Primrose Valley Holiday Village after plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council.

​The scale of the scheme was reduced from 74 proposed caravan bases and the boundaries of the holiday park will not be expanded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​More than 150 people and Filey Town Council objected during two public consultations, citing concerns about loss of green spaces, lack of public transport, visual impact, flooding and increased traffic.

Primrose Valley Holiday Park Entrance, Filey. photo: Google Maps

​Each of the almost 60 caravan pitches will have two car parking spaces, which will be constructed adjacent to the individual pitches, while vehicular access to the new development will be created by extending the existing internal road layout.

​Existing caravan owners and visitors said there are “already insufficient facilities on site for holiday makers” and said they were worried about an “increase in traffic at the main park and at the entrance and exit”.

​Others said the “site is already overdeveloped” and the additional caravans would lead to a “loss of view, privacy, and increased noise”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“Parking in general for the whole holiday village is already inadequate and the park is already overcrowded,” another added.

​Earlier this year, six new static caravans were approved at the park despite dozens of objections.

​Council planning officers said the new proposal would deliver “high-quality static caravan holiday accommodation” and would help meet the needs of the tourism industry.

​“This application does not extend the boundaries of the existing Holiday Park, and with this in mind, the proposal does not amount to a significant material intensification of use of the site,” officers noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Planners acknowledged that the proposed development would result in the loss of the park’s golf facility, but added: “This is a private facility serving only guests staying at the park, and given the number of other recreational facilities, the proposed development will not impinge on the overall choice of leisure facilities and amenity space.”

​Filey Town Council (FTC) said it objected to the plan over concerns about “visual impact, concerns about flooding, highways impact, loss of green space and insufficient public transport”.

​North Yorkshire Council said that FTC’s and caravan owners’ comments “are noted” and added: “However, a big portion of issues raised concern the management of the park in general and other development proposals at the park.”

​The Highway Authority did not raise objections and officers said the safety or convenience of users of the public highway would not be harmed by the development.

​The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Friday, October 17.