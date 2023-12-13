Former Hunmanby undertaker’s shop to become dentist’s office and accommodation

A former funeral director’s office in Hunmanby will be converted into a dental and facial clinic following council approval of plans.

The currently vacant site, on 13 Bridlington Street, will provide “an additional but linked element” to a nearby dental business as well as staff accommodation facilities.

According to council documents, the applicant, Dr Carla Pierce, owns the adjacent dental practice.

The site will also have staff facilities and a residential unit to the rear, for ancillary use of the neighbouring dental practice.

13 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby. Photo: Google

The accommodation element is intended for use by trainee dentists who will be contracted to the dental practice, on an annual basis, usually between September and August.

However, the first floor is a self-contained flat in separate ownership and is accessed via its own door and staircase.

According to Dr Pierce, the proposal will create three additional jobs with the first-floor facility to be used by both premises.

“The proposed use will generally be open between the hours of 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday but with occasional ad-hoc use outside of these hours,” according to documents submitted to the council.

The documents add: “The residential element will be in continual use, however, it is anticipated that it may be vacant on occasion.”

Council officers said that due to the “cramped” and “poor standard of the accommodation” the flat would be unsuitable for permanent residential use.

However, as the flat will be in temporary rather than permanent residential use, officers said that the conversion was appropriate but would be restricted by a condition.

The external appearance of the building is set to remain “largely unchanged” with minor works to the interior.