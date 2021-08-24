Forge Valley road in East Ayton to shut for five weeks for essential roadworks

File photo (JPI Media)

North Yorkshire County Council has confirmed that Forge Valley in East Ayton is being shut next month so Highways can carry out the essential work.

Diversions will be put in place and access to premises will be maintained.

The road links the Forge Valley nature reserve with East Ayton and the A170.

It is also used by drivers looking to avoid the centre of Scarborough if travelling north.

Highways Area manager Richard Marr, said: “This work on the stretch of road at Forge Valley, East Ayton, is to repair a sunken area of carriageway and to carry out maintenance to the drainage.

“This carriageway is prone to slipping due to the frequency of underground springs in the area. The current landslip is adjacent to an area known locally as a bird watchers’ car park.

“The road is expected to be closed for five weeks from 6 September for these repairs.