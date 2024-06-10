Two children saved by Scarborough RNLI after being cut off by the tide

Scarborough RNLI inshore lifeboat 'John Wesley Hillard IV' - Image: Scarborough RNLI/Robert Gaunt

Two children were brought to safety on the afternoon of Sunday June 8 by the crew of Scarborough RNLI lifeboat after they became cut off by the tide by Black Rocks, Scarborough.

The children had realised that they could not find a suitable route back to safety and were tucked in under the cliff with no other way out.

They called Humber Coastguard and reported themselves cut off by the tide.

The high tide on this day was at 6:28pm at 5.46m. At the time of the rescue, the tide was at approximately 5.41m.

The inshore lifeboat (ILB) RNLB John Wesley Hillard IV launched at 5:04pm, following a 999 call from the casualties.Scarborough RNLI's helm assessed the casualties, confirming that neither of the casualties was injured.

It was decided the best and safest course of action was to bring them back to shore and hand them over to HM Coastguard.

Speaking after the call out, Paul Huggins, ILB Helm, at Scarborough RNLI said: ‘Despite being shocked at being cut off by the incoming tide, the casualties did well to call 999, ask for the Coastguard and provide their location as soon as they knew they needed help.

“Our RNLI crews and lifeguards respond to hundreds of incidents each year with people cut off by the tide, especially because people out walking can find themselves cut off unexpectedly, just like the two casualties had today. “Had they not called when they had and not known their location, the casualties may have found themselves in a much more dangerous situation.'

When going for a walk along the coastline or on the beach, the RNLI would like to remind everyone to:

Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide.

Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide.

Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.

Always carry a means of calling for help on your person.

Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.

Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the Coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.