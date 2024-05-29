Two kayakers rescued by Scarborough RNLI on bank holiday weekend
Initially, the inshore lifeboat (ILB) RNLB Super-G launched at 11:30am, after the kayakers had contacted HM Coastguard requesting assistance.
Upon the arrival of the ILB, the volunteer lifeboat crew carried out a primary assessment of the casualties, confirming that one casualty was suffering from a medical condition that needed attention.
The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) RNLB Frederick William Plaxton was also tasked at 11.45am to assist.
The second casualty was confirmed to be safe and well enough to wait until the all-weather lifeboat arrived.
The kayak of the first casualty was brought alongside the ILB so they were able to extract the casualty, returning them to shore at North Bay, and handing them over to the care of the RNLI lifeguards and Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Team.
The ALB brought the second casualty and the two kayaks safely back to Scarborough Harbour.
At the time of the rescue, it was approximately an hour before low tide, visibility was poor due to cloud, rain and mist and there was an easterly wind force of two.
Speaking after the callout, Scarborough RNLI Coxswain, John Huntley said: “Thanks to the two casualties being experienced kayakers, they were wearing buoyancy aids and had mobile phones with them.
“However this was their first time sea kayaking in Scarborough, so the unfamiliar conditions contributed to one of them experiencing a medical emergency requiring assistance.
“Because they were well prepared, they were able to do the right thing.
“They called the Coastguard for assistance as soon as they knew they were in difficulty.
“Kayaking is one the most popular water sports in the UK, and this includes in Scarborough.
“It doesn’t matter what your ability is, everyone should be on the same wavelength when it comes to staying safe on the water.
“Because they went out together, were wearing buoyancy aids and carried a mobile phone, it mean they could call for help when they needed to.'
If you are in danger raise the alarm with the Coastguard by calling 999 or 112.
Find out more: rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/kayaking-and-canoeing#
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.