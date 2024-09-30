The weather is set to stay wet and stormy for most of the week, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

This week the Yorkshire coast is set to stay chilly, blustery and wet, with further flood alerts and a yellow weather warning issued today.

A yellow rain warning is in place for the Yorkshire coast today (September 30). Visit here to find out more.

Today the Environment Agency has also issued flood alerts for Scarborough and Whitby, as well as Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Visit here for more on the Scarborough and Whitby alert.

Visit here for more on the Bridlington alert.

According to the Met Office, winds will stay strong but will hopefully start to lessen into Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will stay chilly, with wind chill causing it to feel less than 10°C for more of the week.

Persistent rain is expected on the Yorkshire coast until possibly Wednesday, with showers hopefully lessening.

Today:

Rather windy, especially across hills and coasts. Outbreaks of rain, heaviest across the southern Pennines at first, spreading north and east. These turning persistent and occasionally heavy by the afternoon. Drier at times across North Yorkshire, especially early and late.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, with highs of 36mph expected, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:11am and low tide is expected at 16:05pm.

Tonight:

Rain, heavy at times, gradually clearing south during the evening, with most parts dry overnight. However winds strengthening towards eastern coasts, with light rain and drizzle perhaps returning by dawn.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Early rain and drizzle across eastern parts easing away south. Most parts then dry, but rather cloudy, with still a few showers possible. Staying rather breezy along the coast.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 37mph, with highs of 43mph expected, making it feel like 8°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:44am and low tide is expected at 16:36pm.

Wednesday:

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Any residual showers easing Wednesday. Then drier, with light winds and long sunny periods. Chilly overnight with some frost, and mist or fog patches.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, with highs of 35mph expected, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:13am and low tide is expected at 17:04pm.