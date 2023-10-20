As Storm Babet batters the Yorkshire coast, emergency services have issued advice on how to stay safe. Photo: Chris Evans.

The RNLI advice is:

Do not visit stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges. Follow emergency service advice around essential travel.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please do not take risk by putting yourself, family, friends and rescue services in danger by visiting the coast.

Lee , RNLI Station Coxswain said “The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause very dangerous conditions on our coastlines around Scarborough.

“The RNLI is advising people not to visit the coast during this time in order to stay safe. It is a possibility that by being too close to water and cliff edges in these conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If inland, call 999 and ask for the appropriate emergency service. Advise them to float to live and don’t go in the water yourself – you will end up in difficulty too.”

NYFARS have issued this advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every household should prepare ‘Grab Bag’. This could include: Medication, a torch,important documents, spare keys, first aid kit, a fully charged mobile, and if possible, a spare battery.

Check if it is safe for any pets to go outside and if not make sure they can stay indoors.

If evacuation is needed, have a plan for where your pet can stay. Make sure to keep medication, food, insurance documents and other essentials for your pet in a grab bag. Apply any identification tags or similar (this is also a good reminder to ensure your pet is microchipped)

If your property is liable to flooding, and it is safe to do so, please consider:moving valuables and any furniture upstairs, put all essential paperwork in a safe place, and lock all doors and windows if you need to leave your property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When driving or walking outside, pay attention to road signs, only make essential journeys, take your ‘grab bag’ with you and check traffic updates to see how your route might be affected.

What to do about fallen trees:

If a tree has fallen on a road BUT is NOT endangering life then you should call the local authority.

If a tree has fallen on a road or a vehicle and IS endangering life, then please call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.

If a tree has fallen on a property BUT is NOT endangering life, then this is the personal responsibility of the owner.

If a tree has fallen on a property and IS endangering life, then please call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.

What to do about an unsafe building:

If an unsafe structure overhanging a public highway or public footpath or endangering life – call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service

If an unsafe structure overhanging property NOT endangering life – this is the personal responsibility of the owner.

What to do when it floods:

General flooding – wait for the water to subside

Flooding with risk to life – call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service

Flooding affecting electrics – only if it is safe to do so, isolate electrics BUT if in any doubt, call the fire and rescue service on 999