With Storm Isha bringing intense winds to the Yorkshire coast already, even more gusts and disruptions are predicted this week as the coast braces for Storm Jocelyn.

Monday through Wednesday, there are yellow weather warnings set for strong winds on the Yorkshire coast.

Storm ISah caused a yellow weather warning for strong winds over the weekend, which is set to last until 12pm today (January 22). Visit here for more details

After the strong winds of Storm Isha are set to die down tonight, a further weather warning for wind has been set by the Met Office. This is due Storm Jocelyn, yet another storm that the Met Office has predicted will hit the Yorkshire coast. This weather warning for strong winds is set for midday Tuesday night and will stay in place until Wednesday afternoon. Visit here for more details.

The week is set to remain windy, with bright, sunny spells expected in between blustery showers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Strong winds continue across the region following the passage of Storm Isha, with gale force gusts across western high ground. Generally a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Maximum wind gusts will be around 41mph, making it feel like 2 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:51am and low tide is expected at 13:50pm

Tonight:

Blustery showers and strong winds will slowly ease away through the evening, giving a dry and partly cloudy night. Cloud increasing from the west through the morning. Chilly.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

A dry and cloudy start, with cloud thickening and winds strengthening once more ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in from the west, clearing later. Widespread gales likely.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Maximum wind gusts will be around 51mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:46am and low tide is expected at 14:41pm

Wednesday:

Dry and bright with sunny spells Wednesday, very windy at first.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Maximum wind gusts will be around 53mph, making it feel like 5 °C.