Energy bills will be going up very soon - we look at a way to save money and earn cashback

Energy bills are set to rise by another 6.4% in April - but you can save with Utility Warehouse by bundling energy, broadband & more. Switch today.

Energy prices are set to become a hot topic again next month, as the energy price cap is once again set to rise by 6.4%. Experts say this means the average household bill will rise by £153 per year.

It's a good time, then, to take a closer look at your household bills, and see if savings can be made to mitigate this increase. Multiservice utility provider Utility Warehouse has responded to the price cap rise with fresh offers for new customers - and the savings can be significant.

The company has already signed up a million customers, and claims to have saved 343,000 people over £30 million on energy bills in the past year alone.

Utility Warehouse has a track record for saving people money and simplifying spending - and this special offer has arrived at just the right time | Anna - stock.adobe.com

The biggest savings are offered to customers who bundle all their bills together through Utility Warehouse, and it's a clever system.

Your energy, broadband, mobile phone, and insurance costs all arrive on one monthly bill, and all with the biggest possible discounts.

There are no hidden charges or mid-contract price hikes, and Utility Warehouse guarantees you'll save money. If you don't, they refund double the difference you'd have paid in the first year.

Having all your household spending on one bill makes it easier to manage money | Utility Warehouse

If you choose to make the switch to a one-stop-shop, Utility Warehouse will handle the switch, and cover the costs of any early termination fees, up to £400.

As a bundled customer you'll not only get the biggest savings and one single point of contact, but you'll be eligible for up to 10% cashback on your everyday spending.

A spokesman explained: "As the cost of living rises and utility providers increase their prices, the pressure on household budgets continues.

"Energy bills, in particular, are being affected by the new price cap increases from April, as Ofgem confirms a 6.4% rise in energy costs.

Switching to a cheaper provider has never been easier | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"At the same time, broadband, mobile, and insurance bills continue to add to financial strain.

"Utility Warehouse helps by offering a straightforward solution to combine these essential services and reduce overall spending."

You don't need to bundle all four services, you could just set up one switch and see how it goes, and you get a 30-day cooling off period in case there's anything you're not happy about.

To find out more about the deals and the switching process, click here. And for the terms and conditions, click here.