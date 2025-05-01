The Ferrari 488 can get from 0-60mph in three seconds | BOTB

It's one of the most alluring cars made by one of the most alluring brands - and one of the most exciting driving machines to bear the iconic prancing horse. Ferrari's 488GTB has been described as a "masterpiece".

With a 660bhp twin-turbo V8, it can sprint to 60mph in three seconds, and with its dazzling yellow paint, it certainly makes a visual statement.

And it will be won by someone for the princely sum of 26p - or, if they're quick, they might only pay 23p per ticket because dream car giveaway company BOTB is launching its latest car with a 10% discount.

The cream leather interior is a classic choice in a Ferrari | BOTB

This means, especially if you're buying a bundle of tickets (the maximum per person is 600) you'll save a significant amount.

But while the Ferrari draw doesn't close for another six days, we don't know how long the 10% discount will last, so get in quick if you want to save some money.

The Ferrari, one of dozens of supercars given away by BOTB, is a 2017 model with only 14,000 miles on the clock.

If the person who ends up winning it doesn't actually fancy a bright yellow supercar, they can instead choose to take the cash alternative, and this time it's £101,000.

So either way, it's a life-changing prize. Click here to learn more about the car, and click here to see the bundle offers listed by BOTB.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

