Flixton lose final-day YPLN Championship East title decider on the road at Beverley Town

Flixton lost their final-day YPLN Championship East title decider on the road at Beverley Town

F​lixton Cricket Club’s first team finished the season second in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East following a 76-run defeat on the road at Beverley Town Cricket Club on Saturday.

With one team being promoted from this division to the ECB Premier League this was a 'winner takes all' match, on the final day of the league season, resulting in Beverley going up, writes John Boddy.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and elected to field.

Beverley wickets fell regularly, mainly due to Connor Stephenson who took a superb five wickets for 45 off 13 overs.

Connor Stephenson, pictured in batting action, took five wickets for Flixton but they still lost their crucial game at Beverley

After 28 overs the home side were in deep trouble with only 100 for 7 but Anthony Spence dug in for 65, backed up by captain Jamie Roe (31), the innings finishing on 176 all out from 49.2 overs.

Mukul Mahesh and Ed Hopper took two wickets apiece for Flixton.

The Flixton response started well with openers Richard Malthouse (33) and Will Hutchinson (12) putting on 54 for the first wicket but following the departure of the former, wickets fell in quick succession.

Beverley captain Jamie Roe took five wickets for 23 in 11.1 overs,

Joey Franklin and Greg Whyley with two wickets apiece as the innings finished disappointingly on 102 all out in 38.1 overs.

The home success meant that Beverley Town finished the season six points above Flixton.

