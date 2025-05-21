Harry Walmsley’s superb century steers Flixton to Evening League win at home to Seamer

Harry Walmsley top-scored for Flixton with a stunning 102no in their win. Photo by Simon Dobson

An excellent unbeaten 102 from just 50 balls by Harry Walmsley steered Flixton to their second AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A win in as many matches, seeing off visitors Seamer by seven wickets.

Opener Walmsley hammered seven sixes and 12 fours in his excellent innings, skipper Connor Stephenson (22 in 11 balls) sharing a first-wicket stand of 57 with the match-winner and Rich Malthouse (21no) putting on an unbeaten 94 for the third wicket as they reached a winning 161-2 with five balls to spare.

Seamer had posted a challenging 160-4 in 12 eight-ball overs, mainly thanks to a stunning opening stand of 136 between Archie Graham and Tom Greenwood, Graham leading the way with an explosive 84 in just 39 deliveries, including five sixes and nine fours and Greenwood striking 54 in 42 balls, Will Hutchinson and Rob Middlewood taking two wickets apiece.

Ganton fought back to earn an eight-run win at home to Staxton on Tuesday.

Connor Stephenson hit 22 for Flixton. Photo by Simon Dobson

The home side looked to be heading for defeat after they were restricted to 92-8 from 12 overs, Joshua White snapping up an excellent 3-12 and Linden Gray an impressive 3-26.

Openers Jack Heslehurst (27) and Freddie Bradley (17) were the top-scorers for the home side.

Staxton were given a solid start from their opener Kyle Outhart (44no) but the Ganton bowlers battled back to limit the visitors to 84-6, Will Bradley bagging a brilliant 3-15 and Will Megginson 2-18.

There was another close encounter at Cloughton, where visitors Ebberston hung on for a seven-run triumph.

The visitors struggled in the face of top bowling from Jack Hakings (2-15) but rallied from 34-3 to 109-4 thanks to a 51-run undefeated fifth-wicket stand between George Hardie (44no) and A Irvine (22no).

Cloughton looked well-placed in the run-chase thanks to Sean Exley’s 40, but despite great efforts from Lewis Taylor (21no) and Liam Salt (22no) they fell agonisingly short on 102-2 as Ebberston carried on their winning start to the season.

Scalby opened their account for the season with a comfortable eight-wicket win at Wykeham.

Malachi Harry top-scored with 38 as the visitors were limited to 97-6, Gregor Fraser taking 2-6.

Lachlan Cooke hit 30, Jeremy Hansen 29no and Fraser 17no to guide Scalby to the win in 9.2 overs.

Snainton maintained their fine start to the Division B season with a five-wicket success at home to Flixton B.

Luca Ciocca-Marchant struck 45, Aaron Virr 25 and Dan Virr 23 as Flixton posted 134-4.

Skipper Luke Smith then smacked four sixes and four fours in an undefeated 48 to secure the win with 135-4 with a ball to spare, Kop Harrison hitting 40 and Jack Stephenson taking 2-29.

Brompton netted their second win in as many matches with a five-wicket triumph at home to Scarborough.

Aaron Fox snapped up a stunning 3-3 in three overs as the visitors made 93-7, Dan Boyle taking 2-30 and Daniel O’Connor top-scoring with 37 off 27 deliveries.

Liam Walton (2-28) and C Fern (2-30) gave Scarborough a fighting chance, but skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey (16no) and Fox (9no) saw them home after Ross Triffitt had struck 30 and James Bruce 18.

Ebberston B earned their first win of the season, defeating visitors Forge Valley by six wickets.

Charlie Baldwin top-scored with an unbeaten 39 as Valley were restricted to 89-3, John Flinton adding 19.

A 54-run second-wicket stand between opener Reece Milner (32) and Jacob Warters (33) helped Ebberston to a winning 92-4 with nine balls remaining, Eddie Swiers (12no) and Jonty Megginson (10no) steering them home.

Filey earned a 44-run victory on the road at Sherburn, opening the Clarence Drive club’s account for the season.

The visitors batted first, with openers Sean Pinder and Nathan Vernon (21) putting on 59 for the first wicket and William Skene then joined Pinder to share an excellent 87-run second-wicket partnership as they racked up 146-1.

Skene smacked 45no in 37 balls including seven fours while Pinder struck seven fours and a six in his 58no from 42 deliveries.

Harry Burton then took 2-13 and Ben Robson 2-14 as Sherburn fell short on 102-6, Phil Pickard undefeated on 37 and George Worthy chipping in with 20no.

Wykeham B dug deep for a six-run victory at Ravenscar in Division C.

Ryan Souter bowled well early on for the hosts with 2-19 as Wykeham were limited to 48-3 despite Ben Metcalfe’s 39, but David Stockhill (36) and Henry Stabler (16no) got them back on track as they finished with 116-4.

Skipper Souter also shone with the bat, the opener hammering three sixes and three fours in his 52 from only 39 balls, and Kurush Lelinwalla added 20no but the Ravens ultimately fell narrowly short on 110-3.

Santal George was the all-round star as Scarborough Hospital earned their second win with a five-wicket triumph at Seamer B.

The visitors were struggling on 31-4, chasing Seamer’s 102-7, until George (26) and Nizamudheen Poozhithara (33no) got them back on course to win with 106-5 despite Robbie Palmer-Jenkinson’s 2-20 and Austin Thompson’s 2-30.

George had impressed earlier with the ball, taking a brilliant 3-10 in two overs, Jack Adams top-scoring with 20 for the village side.

Scarborough Rugby Club share top spot with Hospital after their home win against Flamborough.

Scalby B earned their first win of the season a huge 100-run success at home to Snainton B.

Opener Ollie Wells (55 retired out in 32 balls) and Craig Jenkinson (45 in 37 deliveries) built a superb 109-run stand for the hosts, Jake Wadlow adding 18no as they reached 155-1.

Wadlow took 2-5 as Snainton limped to 55-6 in reply, opener Matthew Davies hitting a steady 34no in 38 balls.