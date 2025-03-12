Scarborough Cricket Club’s first team pull out of Yorkshire Premier League North
Despite the first team folding, the 2nds and 3rds will continue to play as planned in the YPLN Championship East and Beckett Division Four.
A YPLN statement said: “Scarborough Cricket Club have formally given us notice that they are withdrawing their 1st XI from the Attis ECB Yorkshire Premier League North Cricket League with immediate notice.
"Their 2nd and 3rd XIs will continue as planned in the Championship East and Beckett Division Four.”
The formal notification from Scarborough CC CEO Laura Edmonds to the YPN said: ‘’I am writing to formally notify you of our decision to withdraw Scarborough Cricket Club’s 1st XI from the YPLN league.
"As a club we have embarked upon a new commitment and vision to strengthen our role within the local community, both in cricket and beyond, to create a sustainable organisation for the long-term benefit of the town.
“Our unique location, history and exceptional grounds provide us with the opportunity to support and inspire more young people and future cricketers. We are committed to developing pathways for local young people into senior cricket and building a club that is sustainable both on and off the pitch.
"Over time I hope to see us rebuild a sustainable base of local players that is competing at the highest possible level. However, in the meantime, I wish all those in the league every success for the upcoming season.”