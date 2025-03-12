​Scarborough Cricket Club’s first team pull out of Yorkshire Premier League North

Scarborough CC 2024 - Line up before their penultimate game of the 2024 season, home versus Stamford Bridge. Photo by Simon Dobson

​Scarborough Cricket Club’s 1st XI have withdrawn from the Attis ECB Yorkshire Premier League North Cricket League ahead of the 2025 season.

Despite the first team folding, the 2nds and 3rds will continue to play as planned in the YPLN Championship East and Beckett Division Four.

​A YPLN statement said: “Scarborough Cricket Club have formally given us notice that they are withdrawing their 1st XI from the Attis ECB Yorkshire Premier League North Cricket League with immediate notice.

Rob Pinder in action for Scarborough CC 1sts last season, Photos by Simon Dobson

The formal notification from Scarborough CC CEO Laura Edmonds to the YPN said: ‘’I am writing to formally notify you of our decision to withdraw Scarborough Cricket Club’s 1st XI from the YPLN league.

"As a club we have embarked upon a new commitment and vision to strengthen our role within the local community, both in cricket and beyond, to create a sustainable organisation for the long-term benefit of the town.

“Our unique location, history and exceptional grounds provide us with the opportunity to support and inspire more young people and future cricketers. We are committed to developing pathways for local young people into senior cricket and building a club that is sustainable both on and off the pitch.

"Over time I hope to see us rebuild a sustainable base of local players that is competing at the highest possible level. However, in the meantime, I wish all those in the league every success for the upcoming season.”