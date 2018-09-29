DISTRICT CUP & LEAGUE / Edgehill seal Sherburn success

Edgehill cruised into the next round of the District Cup after beating Sherburn 4-0.

Steve Clegg's men led 3-0 at half-time, Kieran Link opening the scoring with 25-yard free-kick before goals from Jamie Stewart and Lloyd Henderson handed Edgehill a strong advantage.

The only goal of a scrappy second-half came from Link, who netted his second from the edge of the box on the hour-mark to complete the scoring and knock Sherburn out of the competition.

Left-back Aidan Thurston shone for Edgehill.

All three of the other District Cup games had to be postponed as there were no referees available.

Seamer were due to host Hunmanby, Newlands were ready to welcome Filey Town and Ayton were scheduled to travel to Itis Itis Rovers.

Division One champions West Pier cruised to a 5-0 win at Goal Sports.

Andy Spivey's side led 1-0 at half-time, Martin Cooper neatly finishing after a neat piece of skill in the box.

Pier dominated the second half, man of the match Niall Gibb grabbing a brace of goals from long-range to make it 3-0 before goals from Sean Exley and Gary Thomas rounded off the scoring.

Tim McNee shone for Goal Sports.

Goldsborough United won 5-4 against Eastfield Town in Division Two.

Lee Brennan bagged a brace for Mike Dent's side, whose other goals came from Dan Chapman, Ben Watson and Jonathan Morrison.

Dec Smith was the man of the match for the victors.

RESULTS

DISTRICT CUP

Edgehill 4-0 Sherburn

Seamer Sports P-P Hunmanby Utd (No referee available)

Newlands Park P-P Filey Town (No referee available)

Itis Itis Rovers P-P Ayton (No referee available)

DIVISION ONE

Goal Sports 0-5 West Pier

DIVISION TWO

Goldsborough Utd 5-4 Eastfield Town