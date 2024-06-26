Scarborough Athletic snap up striker Richie Bennett following his departure from Scunthorpe United

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:06 BST
Boro newsBoro news
Boro news
Scarborough Athletic have bolstered their attack with the signing of striker Richie Bennett, following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of experienced forward Richie Bennett.

“The 33-year-old, 6’4” aggressive striker will be joining Boro following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

"Former clubs include Carlisle, Barrow, Hartlepool, Stockport, Port Vale, Morecambe and more recently Scunthorpe, most of which have been in the National League or League Two.

“As always, the move is subject to National League and FA approval.”

