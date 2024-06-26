Boro news

Scarborough Athletic have bolstered their attack with the signing of striker Richie Bennett, following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of experienced forward Richie Bennett.

“The 33-year-old, 6’4” aggressive striker will be joining Boro following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

"Former clubs include Carlisle, Barrow, Hartlepool, Stockport, Port Vale, Morecambe and more recently Scunthorpe, most of which have been in the National League or League Two.