Whitby teenager Alfie Scales mixes with Premier League stars in Morecambe’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Whitby teenager Alfie Scales has set his sights on making it as a professional goalkeeper at League Two side Morecambe after enjoying his day mixing with Premier League stars in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea earlier this month.

The second year scholar, 18, was called up for a place on the bench for the FA Cup third round clash on Saturday January 11 at Stamford Bridge, and although the visitors lost out 5-0, Chelsea bagging three late goals, Alfie enjoyed his day in the limelight at the Premier League title-chasers.

The Whitby teenager was called into manager Derek Adams’ office on the Tuesday to be informed that he had impressed the boss, and due to his commitment and training over the Christmas period he was going to be part of the squad travelling to Chelsea for the big cup clash, which was watched by 38,998 fans.

Alfie said: "The first team players told me to take it all in and enjoy the experience.

Alfie Scales applauds the Morecambe fans after the FA Cup loss at Stamford Bridge.

"Seeing all the supporters from both teams in and around the stadium was just overwhelming. Totally memorable.

"On the team coach just before Stamford Bridge I saw cameras and the fans just like I have seen on sky sports and the BBC on the television and I thought WOW this is me; I'm now one of those players. I was really nervous stepping off the bus.

"When I walked out into the stadium for the first time and onto the pitch and thought 'what a carpet' (the pitch) I looked up and saw the stands, the crowd, the big screen with my name up there and it was almost a dream.

"Massive names have played in this stadium and here I am, Alfie Scales the lad from Whitby.

Alfie Scales warms up with Morecambe at Chelsea earlier this month.

"Warming up in front of the crowd and showing off my skills was a wow moment; especially made more special to be there (Stamford Bridge), in front of my parents, brother, girlfriend, friends and teammates.

"Seeing my name on the back of a shirt when I walked into the changing room was surreal; it completes the whole experience of what I have been training for for the past 11 years.

"I felt so proud, not only for myself but for my family and the sacrifices they have made for me; they are the ones that have got me here.

"I applauded the crowd as I came out and then got into match day mode, I spotted where my family and friends were and got back into focus. I was really happy that they could share the moment with me.

"Whilst on the bench I soaked up the atmosphere. It's the warmest bench I have sat on in my career so far!

"This day will stay with me forever. I will go back to Morecambe and continue training and studying aiming to achieve my next goal to gain a professional contract at the end of this year.

"I am looking to be back with my scholar teammates to finish the season on a high.”

Proud mum Anne-Marie added: “As his parents it was such a surreal moment to be part of the day, seeing our son on the pitch with his teammates on such an occasion.

"It is testament to his commitment to the game and the character he has shown to overcome the setbacks he has encountered over the years. We are bursting with pride.

"Although Alfie has had a number of coaches supporting him throughout his journey so far I would like to give a huge shout out to his father Carl (former goalkeeper for Whitby Arcadians and Fishburn Park) who has spent hours of time training with him.”

Alfie started playing football from the age of seven, and first attended Friday night coaching sessions at Ultimate Soccer School run by Allan Price and Tony Howard and his first playing experience was with them at a small tournament at York with a number of school-friends.

He joined U8 Fishermen’s AFC and continued to play for them until U10, during this time he was provided with a six-week trial period at Middlesbrough FC but unfortunately the experience came too early for him so he continued in grassroots football.

As well as playing for his team, Alfie attended weekly GK training sessions at Middlesbrough College via Premier Player Football Academy; coached by Andy Collett (former Bristol Rovers and Darlington player and is currently first team coach at York City FC) and Shane Bland (Whitby Town).

Here Alfie learnt his craft, developing technically and tactically as well as the physical and psychological aspects of the game.

His grassroots journey continued on at Marton from U11 to U15 where he was under the watchful eye of coaches Gary Nevitt and Whitby-born Richard Jackson, both former pro players.

During these years Alfie was invited to open trials at Newcastle and Sunderland which provided valuable experiences.

At U15 Alfie was invited again into Middlesbrough FC and this time was successful; working under the then coach Jon Collinson he was signed into the academy; he had four months to show the club he was worthy of a scholarship but due to the short time he had he was not offered one and went into the process of exit trials after being released by the club.

After trialling for Lincoln, Doncaster and Morecambe Alfie accepted a two-year scholarship with Morecambe under then academy manager Stewart Drummond and academy coach Neil Wainwright, at the age of 16.