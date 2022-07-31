Beth Mead won the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022 as well as the Golden Boot, as well as helping England to a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley

Arsenal forward Mead won the Golden Boot after edging out Germany's Alexandra Popp, despite both players finishing on six goals. Mead won the award as she had more assists than Popp, the England player laying on five goals for her Lionesses team-mates.

Popp pulled out of Sunday's final with England after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time to win Euro 2022, subs Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly on target for the hosts, as the Lionesses claimed their first major trophy win.

Mead, 27, said on BBC Sport: "I can't believe it. Sometimes football puts you down but bouncing back is the best way. I'm speechless, I can't take it all in. I'm in shock.