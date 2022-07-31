Whitby's Beth Mead wins Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament as England earn Euro 2022 victory at Wembley

Whitby hot-shot Beth Mead helped England win the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday, and has also been named as the Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot winner.

By Andy Bloomfield
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 8:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:11 pm
Beth Mead won the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022 as well as the Golden Boot, as well as helping England to a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley

Arsenal forward Mead won the Golden Boot after edging out Germany's Alexandra Popp, despite both players finishing on six goals. Mead won the award as she had more assists than Popp, the England player laying on five goals for her Lionesses team-mates.

Popp pulled out of Sunday's final with England after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time to win Euro 2022, subs Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly on target for the hosts, as the Lionesses claimed their first major trophy win.

Mead, 27, said on BBC Sport: "I can't believe it. Sometimes football puts you down but bouncing back is the best way. I'm speechless, I can't take it all in. I'm in shock.

"I've had a good cry with my mum and dad. I am so proud of this team, I love this team and I love this country!"

