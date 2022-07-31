Arsenal forward Mead won the Golden Boot after edging out Germany's Alexandra Popp, despite both players finishing on six goals. Mead won the award as she had more assists than Popp, the England player laying on five goals for her Lionesses team-mates.
Popp pulled out of Sunday's final with England after suffering an injury in the warm-up.
England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time to win Euro 2022, subs Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly on target for the hosts, as the Lionesses claimed their first major trophy win.
Mead, 27, said on BBC Sport: "I can't believe it. Sometimes football puts you down but bouncing back is the best way. I'm speechless, I can't take it all in. I'm in shock.
"I've had a good cry with my mum and dad. I am so proud of this team, I love this team and I love this country!"