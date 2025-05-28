Steve Janney in action for Brid 2nds in their loss at home to Sherburn on Saturday. Photo by Kirsty Dew

Leaders Bridlington CC 1sts carried on their strong start to the YPLN Premier Division 2 season with a six-wicket win at Fairburn on Saturday and a five-wicket home success against Flixton on Bank Holiday Monday.

Calum Hatton snapped up 3-48 with two wickets apiece from Russ and Rick Robinson as the visitors’ bowling attack tried to peg back a home team inspired by opener Danny Murray’s excellent unbeaten 107.

Fairburn ended up on 206-8, Rick Robinson also claiming a run-out.

In reply, Will Norman struck 49, Hatton 42, Sam Wragg 43no and captain Casey Rudd 35 as they eased to a winning 208-4 from 41.5 overs.

Sam Edmundson hits out for Bridlington 2nds in the Beckett Division 1 home loss against Sherburn on Saturday. Photo by Kirsty Dew

On Monday, Bridlington won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (117 not out) and Richard Malthouse (33) put on 84 for the first wicket before Harry Walmsley (38) and Cameron Anderson (23) helped the score on to a more than respectable 245 for 8 from their 50 overs.

Rick Robinson was the pick of the Brid bowlers with 4 for 57.

In response openers Rudd (70) and Jordan Baker (67) put on 141 for the first wicket before former Flixton captain Norman (54) and Rick Robinson (14 not out) sealed the victory.

The innings finished on 250 for 5 from 48 overs.

Brothers Ed and Charlie Hopper took two wickets apiece.

Also on Monday, Bridlington 2nds won by two wickets at Dukes Park against Flixton 2nds in Beckett Division 1.

Callum Battams scooped 4-25 as the hosts recovered from 86-6 to 179-8 thanks to Nick Zakrzewski (39) and Jack Stephenson (32no), opener Luca Ciocca-Marchant earlier hitting 39.

In reply, opener Josh Mainprize’s magnificent 88 from 136 balls, including 13 fours and a six, proved to be the match-winning effort as the next highest scorer was Simon Leeson, Mainprize falling with just 11 runs still required to win.

Brid 2nds had lost by the same margin at home to Sherburn on Saturday afternoon.

Bridlington 3rds raced to a six-wicket win at home to Scalby 3rds on Monday, Josh Richardson snapping up a spectacular 7-3 in seven overs.

The visitors were skittled for 25 in 13 overs, Jay Stockdale chipping in with 2-17 in five overs, then raced to a winning 26-4 in 20 balls.