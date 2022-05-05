Charm Park action

It will be the final meeting in Yorkshire and stages the Novice Horse Championship which has attracted some talented young performers, writes Will Milburn.

There will be a dog show, trade stands and a bouncy castle to entertain the public as well this Sunday, with the first race underway at 2pm. The postcode for Sat Nav users is YO13 9QU.

The opening race is a Conditions race run over 2m 4f.

Braavos was well held after his encouraging run at the Holderness but a return to this trip may help, Fivecardstud has run well the last twice in lesser company, whilst His Excellency returned from a huge lay off to be third behind Matts Commission and providing he takes a step forward could go close, along with Roycano who will be suited by this trip but has failed to score the last couple of times.

It looks between the two southern raiders in For Rita and Dream Conti, the latter was an easy winner last time and gets the edge.

The second race is a Veterans race for horses aged 9yo and up, Path To Freedom made hard work of it to win at Witton Castle as he did previously at Corbridge, but he is in good form and could be the one to beat.

Pillowman was just behind Path To Freedom recently and could have an excellent chance with a 3lb advantage this time, whilst Snow Castle won a weak race last time and could be up against it with several of these.

Mustmeetalady is another one to consider but was below par last time out and could still be in the shake up.

The third race is the Novice Horse Championship and has attracted 6 very promising youngsters, Ballydonagh Boy has been in great form all season and will no doubt put up another excellent display, Beauvallon Boy was a very easy Maiden winner last time along with Hung Jury, whilst Poncherello has won his last two races with his most recent been a weak affair.

The likely winner could be Desjay who won in very impressive style last time and looks to have come to life with the better ground.

The Mixed Open could be an easy task here for Black Op.

A very easy winner at Corbridge he boasts some excellent form from under rules including 7th in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Nortonthorpelegend chased home Royal Chant recently and could take the minor honours if been allowed to dominate, whilst Wonderoftheworld has been all out to win two open race recently and may be up against it here under a penalty.

Path To Freedom and River Frost could also fill the places.

The first of two Maidens is an Open Maiden and the Kelly Morgan trained Doctor Tom could go close after some good efforts this season, Elusive Secret has been knocking on the door including a good effort at this track previously and El Tornado looks as though faster ground will be to his liking.

Two that are still relatively inexperienced and are open to further improvement include The Russiansaddler and Ridelonglivelong, both of which ran with great credit last time and should be noted.

The final race is a Conditions Maiden for horses which have not been placed in the first three of any race.

The stand out contender is Il Padrino who was fourth on his last start behind Imperial Imp and that is the best form on offer here.