From left, the Seamer Bowling Club Team of Three winners are Peter Rawson, Derek Everson and Gail Hyland

The Seamer Bowling Club season is now in full swing with the club playing four league matches and holding a social bowling afternoon.

One member played a County Singles KO match and three new people starting a coaching taster session.

The Veterans’ side had another losing draw winning two rinks, losing one and losing the overall score.

Both winning teams won by two shots.

Seamer’s one loss was to Cayton in the Open League when they found the fast green and runs difficult to come manage.

Derek and Denise Everson with Darrell Allen was Seamer’s sole winning rink.

A good result at Thornton Dale saw Seamer’s Aussie Pairs side win 8-0.

Kathy Short and Derek Everson led the way with a 21-9 success.

On Friday evening at Burniston on a heavy green Seamer won on two of the three rinks by 6-2.

Margaret Hill, Peter Richardson and Jim Dawson was Seamer’s best team winning 25-9 to ensure we had the overall aggregate.

Peter Lees was at Burniston earlier in the week winning a nail-biting County Singles KO match against Robert Patterson 21-20 coming back after being 18-20 down.

Our Sunday social bowling event was held in lovely hot bowling weather on a very fast green that was a credit to groundsman Mick Wharton.

The format was of teams of three with each player playing two pairs games and a triple.

Despite losing their last game by one shot Derek Everson, Gail Hyland and Peter Rawson had sufficient points in the bag to inch home by one point from Denise Everson, Chris Broughton and John Rokes.