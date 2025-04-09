Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment a groom inadvertently bought the house down when he mixed up his wedding vows.

Funny footage shows the moment a groom caused his wedding guests to erupt in laughter when he mixed up his words at the altar.

The nervous groom said to his bride he would "laugh at you when you’re sad", after confusing the phrase “comfort you when you’re sad”.

A groom accidently mixed up his words whilst saying his vows. | Amy Thomson / SWNS

The couple, from Essex, said the gaffe was a “moment to remember”, with the groom saying their family and friends definitely saw the funny side of it.

Footage of the mishap features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera - Viral Wedding Moments.

