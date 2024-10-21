World Conker Championships: 'King Conker' cleared of cheating after investigation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The winner of the men’s competition at the World Conker Championships has been cleared of cheating after he was found with a steel conker in his pocket. David Jakins, 82, also known as King Conker, won the event for the first time on October 13 - having competed since 1977.
Speaking previously to The Daily Telegraph, Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, Jakins’ opponent in the final, said he had raised concerns due to his conker having "disintegrated in one hit, and that just doesn't happen".
Mr Jakins said he didn’t use the steel conker in the competition - held in Southwick, Northamptonshire.
Mr Jakins was beaten in the overall final by women's winner Kelci Banschbach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.