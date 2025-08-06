Win weekend tickets to Touchdown Festival 2025 - with headline acts Razorlight and The Human League

The Human League.

Indie icons and 80s chart-toppers are set to deliver an incredible weekend of live music which will see huge bands, from across the decades, perform - and you could be there for FREE!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitby Gazette has partnered with Touchdown Festival to give one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of weekend tickets to the high-profile event at The Darlington Arena over August bank holiday.

Indie favourites Razorlight headline on Saturday August 23 after a strong line-up including Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and White Lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other performances from rising stars include Tom A Smith, Cammy Barnes, Pastel and Matt-Felix.

Razorlight.

Razorlight have sold more than four million albums worldwide, with their debut album Up All Night capturing the incendiary energy of the early 00s.

Guitarist and founding member Bjorn Agren praised the energy of North Yorkshire music fans promising the classic set will “leave people on a high”.

The Human League, who performed live in Scarborough earlier this summer, headline the Touchdown Festival on Sunday, August 24 with 80s Calling – an all-out 80s extravaganza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retro pop vibe also includes sets from Bananarama, Tony Hadley, Toyah, Altered Images and T’Pau.

With a career spanning more than four decades Sheffield-formed The Human League notched up nine top 10 singles in the UK.

Frontman Phil Oakey said: “We really love it in the North, it’s always very friendly and they have shown us a lot of support over the years.

“We all totally look forward to playing there.

"It’s a super friendly vibe and they’re people that want to enjoy themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a party atmosphere and a focus on the power of live music, Touchdown Festival is your chance to relive the anthems you love this summer.

Organiser Liz Hobbs, CEO of LHG Events said: “We’re thrilled to be returning with such an incredible line up of artists.

“It is going to prove a huge hit with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around, but also newer fans who embrace the retro vibe, or just want to enjoy top tunes in a spectacular summer setting.”

Weekend tickets for Touchdown Festival start at £89.97 – visit www.eventim.co.uk/artist/touchdown-festival/ for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets for free, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of The Human League’s frontman?

Email your answers to [email protected], with the subject header Touchdown Festival Competition, by Wednesday August 13.