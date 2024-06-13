Leeds Festival 2024: Full set times announced for main stages at Bramham Park event
- Leeds Festival is only 75 days away as Bramham Park repairs for revellers again
- This year’s festival is headlined by Liam Gallagher, Blink 182 and Fred Again…
- Festival Republic have released set and stage times for the Northern-based festival so you can start your planning
The set and stage times for this year’s Leeds Festival have been revealed.
Festival Republic dropped both the times for this year's festivals in Leeds and Reading, alongside a couple of additional artists announced for the festival including Dasha, Alfie Templeman, Arxx and Nxdia.
Those main stage times have also been accompanied by a full rundown of who is playing on the BBC Introducing Stage this year, offering festival revellers the chance to jump on a number of musical bandwagons before those artists “blow up,” offering you the chance to say you saw them on a smaller stage before they headlined a major festival.
The campsite to Bramham Park is set to open on August 19 2024, while the main event all begins in the main arena at 12:00pm on Friday, with that evening’s headliner Liam Gallagher already the focus of long-standing rumours that the Gallagher Brothers may get back together for that “Definitely Maybe” anniversary show.
Anything can happen at Leeds and Reading Festival, so expect some surprises in the weeks to come also. But before then, what’s the current line-up for Leeds Festival 2024?
Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 - full set and stage times
Information is correct as of June 13 2024 and sourced from the official Leeds and Reading Festival app available on Android and iOS.
Friday 21 August
Main Stage
- 12:00: The Luka State
- 12:50: Corella
- 13:40: Crawlers
- 14:35: Bru-C
- 15:40 Renee Rapp
- 16:50 Pendulum
- 18:05: 21 Savage
- 19:35: Catfish and The Bottlemen
- 21:00: Liam Gallagher
Chevron Stage
- 13:50: Mette
- 14:45: Jaguar
- 15:55: Danny Howards
- 17:10: Kenny Beats
- 18:25: Dom Dolla
- 19:40: Nia Archives
- 21:00: Skrillex
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12:15: Felix Ames
- 13:05: Alfie Templeman
- 13:55: Good Neighbours
- 14:50: Destroy Boys
- 15:50: James Marriott
- 16:55: Artemas
- 18:00: Jesse
- 19:10: Ashnikko
- 20:40: Beabadoobee
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00: Talk Show
- 12:50: Bradley Simpson
- 13:40: Paris Paloma
- 15:20: Kingfishr
- 16:10: Mackenzy Mackay
- 17:00: Arthur Hall
- 17:50: Only The Poets
- 18:40: Matt Maltese
- 19:35: Rachel Chinouriri
- 20:35: Hak Baker
- 21:45: The Japanese House
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00: Daydreamers
- 12:55: Cameron Hayes
- 13:50: Baby Said
- 14:45: Surya Sen
- 15:40: Alessi Rose
- 16:35: Pridd
- 18:25: Venus Grrrls
- 19:20: Michal Aldag
- 20:15: Delilah Bon
Saturday 22nd August
Main Stage
- 12:00: Dasha
- 12:55: Seb Lowe
- 13:45: Knee Cap
- 14:35: The K’s
- 15:40: Neck Deep
- 16:45: Spiritbox
- 18:00 Two Door Cinema Club
- 19:25: Gerry Cinnamon
- 21:20: Blink 182
Chevron Stage
- 13:25: Ledstaytrill
- 14:20: Simone
- 15:15: Killowen
- 16:10: SOTA
- 17:25: Kenya Grace
- 18:30: Denzel Curry
- 19:55: Bou
- 21:35: The Prodigy
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12:10: Frozemode
- 13:00: Kid Brunswick
- 13:50: Chinchilla
- 14:50: G Flip
- 15:50: Flo
- 16:50: Teddy Swims
- 17:55: Confidence Man
- 19:15: David Kushner
- 20:50: Jorja Smith
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00: Big Special
- 12:50: The Oozes
- 13:45: Spiritual Champ
- 14:40: Lambrini Girls
- 15:35: Bad Nerves
- 16:40: Mannequin Pussy
- 17:45: Loveless
- 18:50: The Amity Affliction
- 20:10: Neck Deep
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00: Carsick
- 12:55: Disgusting Sisters
- 13:50: Ne-O
- 14:45: Jodie Langford
- 15:40:Ellur
- 16:35: Beren Oivia
- 18:25: Iyamah
- 19:20: Soft Launch
- 20:15: South Arcade
Sunday 23 August
Main Stage
- 12:00: Zino Vinci
- 12:50: Courting
- 13:40: Dead Poet Society
- 14:30: The Last Dinner Party
- 15:40: Bleachers
- 16:55: Fontaines D.C.
- 18:10: RAYE
- 19:40: Lana Del Rey
- 21:35: Fred Again..
- Chevron Stage
- 11:55: Efan
- 13:05: DJ Jackum
- 14:00: A Little Sound
- 14:55: 4am Kru
- 16:00 Goddard.
- 17:15: Digga D
- 18:15: Barry Can’t Swim
- 19:50: Sonny Fodera
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 13:05: Swim School
- 13:55: New West
- 14:45: Bears In Trees
- 15:35: Zach Templar
- 16:35: Jessie Murph
- 17:40: Wunderhorse
- 18:35: The Beaches
- 19:35: Overmond
- 20:50: Skraptz
- 21:55: The Wombats
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00: Thxsomch
- 12:50: Dead Pony
- 13:40: Thus Love
- 14:30: The Scratch
- 15:20: Yours Truly
- 16:10: Militarie Gun
- 17:00: Deijuvhs
- 17:50: Dream Wife
- 18:40: Kid Kapichi
- 19:40: Loathe
- 20:45: Viagra Boys
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00: Arxx
- 13:50: Jayahadadream
- 14:45: Sun King
- 15:40: Nina Arya
- 16:35: Bottle Rockets
- 1825: Douvelle19
- 19:20: Noisy
- 20:15: Aziya
Are there still tickets to attend Leeds Festival 2024?
According to Ticketmaster, there are still camping tickets and day tickets available for Leeds Festival 2024, but they are running out fast. To make your selection and avoid missing out, head over to Ticketmaster UK for more information and to pick up your tickets.
Are you happy with the stage times at this year’s Leeds Festival, or are there clashes that you’re not too happy with? Let us know by commenting below or share your thoughts with our writer Benjamin Jackson at [email protected].
