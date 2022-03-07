All England Theatre Festival competition event will take place at Bridlington Spa next Saturday

Sparklers Drama Group members are working with puppets to perform their version of the stories of Beatrix Potter.

Migrant Youth Theatre and Sparklers Drama Group are performing at Spa Theatre on Saturday, March 12.

The event is part of a National One Act Play competition run by the All England Theatre Festival.

Migrant Youth Theatre are performing a masked piece based on the street theatre of Commedia Dell’ Arte.

The pieces are judged by a professional adjudicator and the winning entry will go on to perform in further rounds at Saltburn and Hereford.

The show starts in the Spa Theatre at 6pm on Saturday.