North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard opens jaw-dropping Christmas 'Alice in Wonderland' experience

Castle Howard has opened its 2024 Christmas event, Alice’s Christmas Wonderland.

The 300-year-old house becomes an immersive Christmas experience, dressed in set pieces, decorations, floristry, projections, lighting and sound, set to delight tens of thousands of visitors over a seven-week period.

The centrepiece of the experience is a 27ft Christmas tree in Castle Howard’s Great Hall – the crowning masterpiece of architect Sir John Vanbrugh’s design presenting Castle Howard with its unique domed silhouette – completed with suitable theatricality by the grand tree decorated with thousands of ‘looking glass’ inspired decorations as part of the Wonderland theme.

The Alice’s Christmas Wonderland creative team CLW Event Design, headed up by Charlotte Lloyd Webber and Adrian Lillie, have worked on the project since January, with the set pieces fabricated and built on the Castle Howard Estate.

Castle Howard's new installation Alice in Wonderland. picture: Charlotte Graham.

Around 30,000 baubles are on display, with the creative team reusing and recycling products where possible and favouring more sustainable materials like paper and glass.

Theatre Company Imitating the Dog has provided the projections and soundscapes, with musical compositions accompanying each room in the House, alongside voiceover and poetry.

Hon Nicholas Howard can be heard as part of the soundscape, welcoming visitors with a recitation of Lewis Carroll’s poem All in the golden afternoon, which prefaces the Alice in Wonderland story.

Castle Howard is offering an expanded series of accessible events to open the experience to even more people, including British Sign Language interpreted guided tours and Calm Sessions.

Betty's staff ready with some tantalising offerings. Picture: Charlotte Graham

Castle Howard’s 2024 Access Partner is LNER who have made the accessible performances and sessions possible with their financial support.

North York Moors National Park have also supported Castle Howard’s access offer by funding Touch Boxes – sensory boxes of props and materials for anyone who would benefit available in the House.

Castle Howard is hosting a pop-up Bettys shop in their Stable Courtyard for the duration of the Christmas event.

The Bettys pop-up shop, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop with Christmas food-to-order service, Courtyard Café with seasonal winter menu, Garden Centre selling British-grown Christmas trees, and hot chocolate trailer and marshmallow fire pit, is open for Christmas Shoppers with some evening openings in December.

Alice in Wonderland fun this Christmas at Castle Howard stately home. Picture: Charlotte Graham

Castle Howard Visitor Attraction Director, Abbigail Ollive, said: “So many of our visitors come back every year for a special festive day out with their family, and we have pulled out all the stops this year to make Alice’s Christmas Wonderland our most magical yet.

"The creative teams, CLW Event Design and imitating the dog, have done an amazing job bringing the installations to life, with the support of the Castle Howard staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to transform the House into Wonderland.

"We hope the extra festive surprises, like the beautiful Bettys pop-up shop, Mad Hatter-hosted Afternoon Teas, and the bespoke soundscapes, will delight everyone who passes through our doors to deliver a truly unique and magical day out.

"We are so grateful to our sponsors, LNER and North York Moors National Park, who have supported our access shows and performances this year.”

Castle Howard has employed an additional 130 Christmas staff from the area to facilitate the event, on top of their year-round staff, supported by a team of 200 volunteers.

Alice’s Christmas Wonderland runs from November 15 to January 5.

Visit castlehoward.co.uk for tickets.