Additional costs of policing Kirby Misperton fracking protests to be funded by Home Office

The additional costs of policing protests at the Kirby Misperton fracking site will be funded by the Home Office.

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, has won her bid to receive the extra funding to cover 85% of the additional costs which amount to £614,000.

This comes as a result of a detailed analysis led by the Home Office and including Her Majesty’s Inspectorate to assess the force's operation and its value for money.

Mrs Mulligan said: “It is right that the Government has agreed to pay these costs. The police operation had a significant and visible impact on the local community, but it has also had an impact more widely across North Yorkshire given the number of officers involved.

“Given that, my thanks go to the Gold Commander for the operation, Assistant Chief Constable Amanda Oliver, for managing a complex and high-profile policing operation very well, a conclusion enforced by the findings of the Home Office’s study.

“The hydraulic fracturing may resume later this year and I fully expect that will bring with it the protests. I know plans are already in being put in place for this. It is a contentious issue with passionate views but the police have upheld the law fairly and in conjunction with the Human Rights Act, and I know they will do so again.

“Despite the overall success of the operation, there are always lessons to be learned and I am confident they have – from community engagement to a drive to bring further efficiencies and effectiveness.”