Bridlington Coastguard and RNLI work together on emergency call over Easter Bank Holiday

Bridlington Coastguard and RNLI worked as a team to respond to the call on April 18. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

There was a multi-agency response to reports of a person in the water opposite Bridlington Spa on April 18.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coordinated rescue effort took place today after emergency services were alerted to a person in the water opposite the Spa in Bridlington.

Bridlington and Hornsea Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRT), along with Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), were immediately tasked to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival, rescuers recovered the initial casualty from the water. A second casualty, identified as a higher medical priority, was also located and received urgent treatment on scene. Working together, the Coastguard teams and RNLI crew stabilised the individual before handing them into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further medical attention.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “This incident highlights the importance of teamwork and rapid response in coastal emergencies

“Thanks to the swift coordination between our Coastguard teams, RNLI volunteers, and paramedics, both individuals received prompt care.”

The public is reminded to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.