Bridlington Coastguard and RNLI work together on emergency call over Easter Bank Holiday
A coordinated rescue effort took place today after emergency services were alerted to a person in the water opposite the Spa in Bridlington.
Bridlington and Hornsea Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRT), along with Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), were immediately tasked to the scene.
On arrival, rescuers recovered the initial casualty from the water. A second casualty, identified as a higher medical priority, was also located and received urgent treatment on scene. Working together, the Coastguard teams and RNLI crew stabilised the individual before handing them into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further medical attention.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “This incident highlights the importance of teamwork and rapid response in coastal emergencies
“Thanks to the swift coordination between our Coastguard teams, RNLI volunteers, and paramedics, both individuals received prompt care.”
The public is reminded to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.