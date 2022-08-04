Beth Mead and England Lionesses call on next Prime Minister to get every girl in nation playing football

The Lionesses' plea follows their historic victory in the final of the women's Euro 2022 tournament, when they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time.

Now Mead, 27 - who won player of the tournament and the golden boot for top goalscorer - and her fellow heroines, said in an open letter to Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss that the dreams of 23 women had come true.

"Throughout the Euros, we as a team spoke about our legacy and goal to inspire a nation," the letter said.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby's Beth Mead celebrates England Lionesses' Euro 2022 final win over Germany at Wembley. Picture: Getty Images

"Many will think that this has already been achieved but we see this as only the beginning.

"We are looking to the future.

"We want every young girl in the nation top be able to play football at school."

They say only 63% of girls are able to play football in schools - something they want remedied as a legacy of their success.

"We ask you and your Government to ensure that all girls have access to a minimum of two hours a week PE ... also to invest in and support female PE teachers.

“Their role is crucial and we need to give them the resources to provide girls’ football sessions.

"We have made incredible strides in the women's game but this generation of school girls deserves more.