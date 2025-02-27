Comedian bringing his Bottle It tour to The Coliseum Centre in Whitby

A stand up comedy tour show about messages in bottles comes to Whitby in March!

South Shields comedian Lee Kyle will be taking his next show Bottle It on tour throughout the North of England and into Scotland in early 2025 – and is coming to The Coliseum Centre in Whitby on March 14.

Lee has been throwing messages in bottles into the sea! He’s been asking people to reply and people have.

What has this led to? Adventure? Discovery? Surprises?

Join Lee, a top class ad-libber and storytelling comedian, as he recounts this tale while revealing so much more about himself than even he is strictly comfortable with.

This show deals with the harm done by a big family secret and about his struggles with his own mind in a way that is raw and honest while never forgetting

the comedy.

The show starts at 8pm – visit https://www.imleekyle.com/ to buy tickets.