Free bus travel in Yorkshire for serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day

Coastliner bus at Scarborough Rail Station

Bus operator Transdev is stepping in with free travel for Yorkshire’s serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday (25 June 2022) to help them join events honouring our nation’s defenders, past and present.

All journeys on the bus firm’s entire network spanning hundreds of miles across Yorkshire, and in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, will be free throughout the big day to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated in June each year to commemorate the service of men and women in the military.

The UK’s 2022 national event is taking place in Scarborough, served by Transdev’s Coastliner buses from Leeds, Tadcaster, York and Malton – while free regional events will also take place on Briggate in Leeds city centre, and at City Park on Centenary Square in Bradford.

No train services are expected to operate on Armed Forces Day across many areas of Yorkshire, including to and from Scarborough, due to industrial action.

Transdev is planning a normal Saturday service, so those without access to alternative means of transport will still be able to attend events all over the region.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “As always, we are delighted to show our support for our armed forces.

“All of us at Transdev are keen to show how much we value what our service men and women do for our country.

Offering free travel to serving military and veterans on this day is our way of making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across Yorkshire.”

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.

Bus services are expected to be busier than usual due to the rail disruption, and Transdev is advising those taking up its free travel offer to allow extra time to make journeys and to plan ahead carefully before setting out.