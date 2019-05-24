Here's what we know about BBC One comedy Scarborough and when it will air on TV

Filming for BBC One’s brand new comedy, Scarborough, has finished - now residents will await to see their home town on TV screens.

The show, written and directed by Derren Litten, award-winning creator of smash hit series Benidorm, is set in Scarborough and the follows the lives of a motley band of residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

There has been no exact date confirmed for the show to air - but we can expect to see it on TV later this year.

A host of talented actors are set to appear in the series including: Comedian and actor Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure: Kiri).

Stars have been spotted across Scarborough since filming began on April 15.

Scenes have been taken across Sandside, Peasholm Park, Pacittos on the seafront and at Luna Park.

Derren Litten says: “Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love (the seaside, pubs and karaoke!), Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before. I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town”.

Mike (Jason) and Karen (Catherine) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home. Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Between the local salon, Geraldine’s, and local pub/karaoke hot spot, The Good Ship, there’s never a dull day in town. But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple the second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?

