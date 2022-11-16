N-Dubz announce 2023 Yorkshire Coast Open Air Theatre show - when is the concert and how can you buy tickets?

N-Dubz are Scarborough Open Air Theatre's fifth act announced for the summer of 2023. (Pic: Cuffe & Taylor)

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer delighted their devoted fans by reforming N-Dubz earlier this year.

N-Dubz have confirmed they will be playing at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 20.

The hip-hop trio are a cultural phenomenon. For six years from 2006 to 2012 they dominated the UK charts and the media alike.

They have sold 1.3 million albums, with their first two albums Uncle B and Against All Odds certified Platinum in the UK. In 2009 they hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with the Number One – their smash-hit collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

N-Dubz have won four MOBO awards – Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their single Playing with Fire. They won a O2 Silver Clef Award in 2009 and were nominated for Best British Single at the BRITs in 2010.

They returned earlier this year with the release of new single Charmer – an instant classic N-Dubz song featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.

Their current 'The Back To The Future Tour' takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities and is giving fans the chance to hear all their favourite N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years.

The massive announcement today includes four other open-air headline shows taking place next summer across the UK.

The full dates include Brighton Valley Series on Friday July 7, Margate Valley Series on Saturday July 8, Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 20, Gunnersbury Park, London on Friday August 11 and Cardiff, The Bay Series on Friday September 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 18 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com