Bridlington CC skipper Rudd sparkled with bat and ball in home win against Harrogate 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography

​Skipper Casey Rudd led by example for the second successive week as Bridlington Cricket Club’s first team earned a five-wicket win at home to Harrogate 2nds in the YPLN Premiership 2.

​The visiting club’s captain Jordan Sleightholme won the toss and opted to bat and this decision looked to be a wise one as Harrogate made their way to 148-2 thanks to fine batting from Sleightholme, Sanjay Mani and Robert Stanworth.

The visiting skipper went on to top score with 70, holding the Harrogate innings together after the departures of openers Mani and Stanworth for 45 and 33 respectively.

Steven Janney was the pick of the Bridlington bowling attack with figures of 3-48 in nine overs, helping to slow down the Harrogate batsmen as they posted 208-8 from their 50 overs, with Sleightholme the final wicket to fall.

Rudd also impressed with 2-34 in his 10 overs and Ricky Robinson snapped up 2-19 in five overs.

Bridlington’s run-chase was hit by an early double blow as Jordan Baker departed for a duck and number three Will Norman for one run, but Rudd and Calum Hatton soon got the home side back on track with a century stand.

The latter smacked three sixes and eight fours in his 63 from 80 deliveries, with Rudd dismissed for 68 from 118 balls, including seven fours.

John Major (36no) and Freddie Gunning (23no) then saw the Dukes Park club safely home with three overs and five wickets to spare.

Bridlington 1sts make the trip to Acomb this coming Saturday.