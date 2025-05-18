Connor Stephenson's excellent 97 in vain as Flixton lose at York 2nds, Scarborough sunk by South Holderness
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat first but wickets fell from the start. Opener Richard Malthouse (27) held things together but wickets continued to fall, at one point the away side reeling on 114-8.
Connor Stephenson then changed the whole context of the match with an explosive 97 including eight maximums but following his departure the innings faded to 192 all out in 47 overs.
Flixton made early in-roads in reply but Charlie Elliot’s comprehensive 120no took the game away from Flixton.
The innings concluded on 193-3 in 37.3 overs.
Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Easingwold.
Scarborough CC lost by 39 runs in Championship East at South Holderness.
Daniel O’Connor took 3-42 as the home side posted 214-7 in 50 overs.
Despite a battling 60 from Brad Milburn and opener Rob Pinder’s 28 Scarborough were all out for 175, Luke Riley taking 4-52.
