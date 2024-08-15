Flixton secure treble with thrilling Harburn Cup final win against rivals Heslerton

Flixton defeated Heslerton by eight runs to win the Harburn Cup final on Wednesday evening.

​Having secured the Evening League title and the prestigious Hospital Cup at North Marine Road the week before, Flixton lifted the Harburn Cup at Brompton CC, defeating Heslerton by eight runs in a close contest on Wednesday night.

Flixton won the toss, chose to bat first but lost two vital wickets without a run on the board. Harry Walmsley (30), Jake Hatton (29) and Will Hutchinson (22) took the innings to what looked like a modest 100-7 from 12 eight-ball overs.

Kristian Wilkinson, with 3-22, Matthew Webster, 2-20, and Jordan Ludgater, 2-28, were the pick of the Heslerton bowlers.

In reply, opener Ludgater looked to be in control with 38 from 24 balls, backed up by Nick Lock (28).

The Flixton bowling and fielding turned the game in their favour as wickets fell regularly, the innings closing on 92-9 from their allocation.

Calum Hatton, with 3-12, and Charlie Colley, 2-21, were the pick of the Flixton bowlers.

In the AndyHire Evening Cricket League’s final round of matches, Ganton secured promotion to the top flight as Division B runners-up despite conceding their game at Cloughton.

Flixton B finished outside the promotion places after an 80-run loss at Ebberston B.

Openers Rory Bevin and Jack Garritty smashed 69 and 53 respectively as the hosts posted 146-2 in 12 eight-ball overs.

Flixton then slumped to 66-4 despite Olly Stabler’s 40no, Matthew Kings snapping up 3-15.

Tom Palmer snapped up a brilliant 5-15 as champions Wykeham earned a 11-run win at home to Sherburn, leaving the visitors in the relegation zone.

Liam O’Brien struck 38 and M Harry 35 as the hosts made 119-6, Lenny Gonsalves taking 3-26.

Sherburn slipped to 108-8 in reply thanks to Palmer’s top bowling, P Pickard top-scoring with 34.

Filey secured the Division C title with a 45-run at home to Forge Valley, but the visitors still gained promotion as runners-up.

Nathan Vernon hit 39 as the hosts made 140-6 in their 12 overs.

Valley never looked like overhauling this total, as they ended up with 95-6, despite Charlie Baldwin’s battling 34.

Ben Robson was the top Filey bowler with figures of 3-28.

Seamer B ended up third after their two-wicket defeat at Scarborough Hospital.

The visitors reached 120-3 thanks to Ollie Walters’ 33 and 26 not out from Rory Skelton.

Opener Anoop Singh smashed 48 from just 28 balls to take the home side to the brink of victory, but Darcy Waller bagged 3-24 and Gaz Walters 2-23 to ensure a nervy end, Shahul Salim’s nine not out seeing them to a winning score of 123-8 with 13 balls remaining.

Ravenscar ended their season on a high note with a thumping 146-run home triumph against Wykeham B.

A great all-round batting effort from the hosts’ top four of Ciaran Bartram (53no), Sam Bull (33), Rob Watson (46) and Ryan Souter (51no) steered them to a massive 195-2 in their 12 eight ball overs.

Opener George Shannon carried his bat with 27no as Wykeham limped to 49-5, Michael Bull taking a brilliant 3-3 in two overs.

​