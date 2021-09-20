Scarborough Cricket Club to host Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi
Scarborough Cricket Club will play host to the Northern Diamonds v Central Sparks semi-final eliminator in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Wednesday.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:28 pm
The Diamonds squad includes Sherburn's Leah Dobson, and the winners of the semi will play against Southern Vipers on Saturday at the County Ground in Northampton.
Admission for Wednesday's game is £5 for adults, including both Yorkshire CCC and Scarborough CC members who have to pay.
Admission for juniors, aged from 12 to 16 years, is £1 and play will get underway at 10.30am.
Tickets for the semi-final will be available to purchase from the main turnstile on North Marine Road.
The Popular Bank bar and Tea Room will be open as usual.