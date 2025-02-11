Beckett League Division 2 leaders Heslerton held to draw by Fishburn Park Academy

Beckett League Division 2 leaders Heslerton were held to a draw by Fishburn Park Academy, pictured above

Beckett League Division Two leaders Heslerton were held to a 2-2 home draw by a battling young Fishburn Park Academy team.

Following a bright start from the hosts that saw Park keeper Max Thompson thwart strikers Matty Bean and Morgan Kendrew the visitors took the lead through Sonny Winspear, writes Andy Stanton.

Bean equalised for the hosts after some cultured foot work inside the box, the ball fed by Tom Stockdale.

In an open second period the Blues went ahead, a ball forward by Bean for Kendrew saw Thompson favourite to gather but somehow the ball eluded his grasp, Kendrew tapping the ball into the empty net.

Heslerton striker Morgan Kendrew was on target in the draw at home to Fishburn Park Academy. Photo by Cherie Allardice

With 15 minutes remaining Park levelled. The ball was in the net but the ref had blown for an infringement in the box so it was left to Taylor Humble to convert the spot-kick.

The derby between Lealholm Reserves and Danby ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Visiting Danby took the lead midway through the first half with a Ryan Hewison header.

Dan Myers levelled with a header of his own before the break.

The second period saw Lealholm burst ahead with two more Harry Craggs headers before Danby pulled a goal back with a brave header from Rhys Mould.

With the 90 minutes the visitors grabbed an injury-time equaliser, Hewison with a scrambled effort from a Jack Dowson corner.

Goldsborough saw off visitors Bagby & Balk 2-0, the first-half goals coming from Ben Duell and Phil Spencer.

An entertaining affair at Friars Hill saw Sinnington and Amotherby & Swinton Reserves share four goals.

The home side took an early lead with an Aidan Taylor penalty after a push in the box.

Joy turned to despair for the goalscorer who then saw red following two yellows and Amotherby would then hit back with a Simon Rouph goal, tapping home after the Sinners keeper fumbled a Josh Ford cross.

On the hour the visitors took full advantage of the extra man when a cross-shot from Nathan Cross ended up in the roof of the net.

The 10-man hosts were not to be beaten as Jack Balderson headed home powerfully with five minutes remaining.

Slingsby won 2-1 at Ryedale, with Martin Crick and James Sawdon on target for the visitors.

Alby Fee scored Ryedale’s solitary effort.